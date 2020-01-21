Julian Washburn: Notches double-double
Washburn had 10 points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 25 minutes in Monday's G League win against South Bay.
Washburn had one of the most productive games of the season Monday as he recorded his first double-double of the year. The 28-year-old is averaging 6.0 points and 4.9 rebounds per game over his first 20 appearances.
