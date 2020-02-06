Julian Washburn: Effective in loss
Washburn had 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and nine rebounds over 32 minutes in Wednesday's G League loss to Windy City.
Washburn tied a season high with his 18 points Wednesday, but the Blue Coats were unable to secure the win despite his increased production. The 28-year-old has seen inconsistent usage this season, and it's unclear whether his efforts against Windy City will give him more opportunities.
