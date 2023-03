Anderson tallied 31 points (13-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 128-114 win over Wisconsin.

Anderson scored at least 20 points for an eighth straight game. Across 46 appearances, he's averaging 20.1 points while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from deep.