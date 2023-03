Anderson posted 24 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 39 minutes during Thursday's 117-108 win over Westchester.

Anderson scored at least 20 points for a seventh straight game, but he continues to struggle with his three-point shot, connecting on just seven of his last 30 attempts. Across 45 appearances, he's averaging 19.8 points while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from deep.