Anderson produced 21 points (6-15 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Thursday's 119-116 loss to Motor City.

Despite missing all seven of his three-pointers, Anderson still scored 20-plus points for a fourth consecutive contest. Across 42 appearances, he's averaging 19.5 points while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from deep.