Anderson managed just four points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one block in 11 minutes during Tuesday's 101-87 loss to Capital City.

It's unclear if Anderson suffered an injury, but he played just 11 minutes during the disappointing playoff loss. Across 49 G League appearances, Anderson averaged 19.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 35.8 minutes while posting 46/32/81 shooting splits.