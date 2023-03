Anderson registered 24 points (7-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 114-110 win over Delaware.

Anderson scored at least 20 points for a ninth straight game and is heating up ahead of the G League playoffs. Across 48 appearances, he's averaging 20.0 points while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from deep.