Anderson recorded 24 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 125-114 win over Long Island.

Anderson has scored at least 20 points in six straight games. Across 44 appearances, he's averaging 19.8 points per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from deep.