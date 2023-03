Anderson recorded 26 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Saturday's 132-102 loss to Motor City.

Anderson was inefficient from the field but still scored at least 20 points for a fifth straight game. Across 43 appearances, he's averaging 19.7 points while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from deep.