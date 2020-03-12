Bibbs produced 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in Wednesday's 113-92 loss at Delaware.

For the first time this season, Crustacean Nation has lost three games in a row. One can not blame Bibbs, who drew the start and was efficient from the field. Coach Darren Erman tried to shake things up by starting Bibbs and Yante Maten. But the Claws still struggled to score in both the second (12 points) and third (19 points) quarters. Maine will try to turn things around at home Friday against the Raptors 905.