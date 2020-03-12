Justin Bibbs: Scores 17 in loss
Bibbs produced 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in Wednesday's 113-92 loss at Delaware.
For the first time this season, Crustacean Nation has lost three games in a row. One can not blame Bibbs, who drew the start and was efficient from the field. Coach Darren Erman tried to shake things up by starting Bibbs and Yante Maten. But the Claws still struggled to score in both the second (12 points) and third (19 points) quarters. Maine will try to turn things around at home Friday against the Raptors 905.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.