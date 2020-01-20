Justin Bibbs: Drills game-winner Sunday
Bibbs put up 15 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go with six rebounds, six assists and four steals in 35 minutes Sunday in Maine's 108-107 with over College Park.
Bibbs' scoring total was good for third on the Red Claws, but he delivered the game's most important bucket, as his runner in the lane with less than a second remaining in the fourth quarter held up as the game winner. The second-year pro out of Virginia Tech has typically been a more modest contributor on the offensive end for Maine, averaging just 9.2 points on 43.6 percent shooting from the field over his 21 outings this season.
