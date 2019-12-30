Bibbs eked out two points and one rebound in Sunday's 115-91 home victory over the Skyhawks.

Bibbs started the game but only saw 14 minutes of run, ceding minutes to hot shooting Trey Davis and Jaysean Paige. Through 14 games, Bibbs is averaging 8.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. Bibbs and Crustacean Nation will stay home in Maine for Tuesday's New Year's matinee versus Delaware.