Justin Bibbs: Starts, scores two in win
Bibbs eked out two points and one rebound in Sunday's 115-91 home victory over the Skyhawks.
Bibbs started the game but only saw 14 minutes of run, ceding minutes to hot shooting Trey Davis and Jaysean Paige. Through 14 games, Bibbs is averaging 8.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. Bibbs and Crustacean Nation will stay home in Maine for Tuesday's New Year's matinee versus Delaware.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...