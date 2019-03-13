The Clippers will finalize a 10-day contract with Bibbs on Wednesday, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 23-year-old shooting guard from Virginia Tech will get his first look at the NBA level after averaging 11.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for the G League's Maine Red Claws this season. With the Clippers vying for a playoff spot, Bibbs doesn't profile as much more than an emergency depth option on the wing and isn't expected to be a regular member of coach Doc Rivers' rotation.