Clippers' Justin Bibbs: Latches on with Clippers
The Clippers will finalize a 10-day contract with Bibbs on Wednesday, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The 23-year-old shooting guard from Virginia Tech will get his first look at the NBA level after averaging 11.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for the G League's Maine Red Claws this season. With the Clippers vying for a playoff spot, Bibbs doesn't profile as much more than an emergency depth option on the wing and isn't expected to be a regular member of coach Doc Rivers' rotation.
More News
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...