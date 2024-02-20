Winslow became an unrestricted free agent Tuesday after his 10-day contract with the Raptors expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

The veteran forward didn't see any game action during his abbreviated stay with Toronto, and it's unclear if the Raptors will look to bring him back on a second 10-day deal. Before signing with the NBA team on Feb. 10, Winslow had appeared in 19 games with Toronto's G League affiliate, Raptors 905. In those contests, Winslow averaged 16.7 points (on 51.7 percent shooting from the field), 7.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers in 27.4 minutes per game.