Winslow underwent successful left ankle surgery Wednesday and is anticipated to be ready for the 2023-24 season.

Winslow hasn't played since Dec. 21 due to ankle injuries, so his absence won't affect Portland's rotation. While he won't play for the remainder of 2022-23, he is expected to be healthy for next season. He will end the campaign averaging 6.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.8 minutes across 29 games.