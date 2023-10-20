Winslow (ankle) is available for Friday's preseason game versus the Wizards, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Winslow signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Raptors on Friday. While his ankle injury appears to no longer be an issue, it's unclear if Winslow will actually see any playing time after such a quick turnaround.
