Winslow totaled 23 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 35 minutes in Raptors 905's 116-106 loss to Greensboro on Tuesday.

Winslow signed a 10-day deal with the Raptors on Saturday, but he was back with 905 on Tuesday and was stellar in his first G League game since Feb. 3. The veteran forward appears to be over the illness that had caused him to miss 905's game against Long Island on Feb. 5, meaning he should be set to fill his typical robust frontcourt role.