Toronto recalled Winslow from the G League's Raptors 905 on Thursday.

Winslow signed a 10-day deal with the Raptors on Saturday but has yet to appear in an NBA contest this season. On Tuesday, he returned to the G League and posted 23 points (9-14 FG), 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 35 minutes during a loss to the Greensboro Swarm.