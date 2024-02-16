Toronto recalled Winslow from the G League's Raptors 905 on Thursday.
Winslow signed a 10-day deal with the Raptors on Saturday but has yet to appear in an NBA contest this season. On Tuesday, he returned to the G League and posted 23 points (9-14 FG), 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 35 minutes during a loss to the Greensboro Swarm.
