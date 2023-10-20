The Raptors signed Winslow (ankle) on Friday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Winslow underwent season-ending left ankle surgery back in March but appears to be healthy for the 2023-24 campaign. Winslow will compete for a depth role in Toronto but hasn't played more than 48 games in a season since 2018-19.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Undergoes season-ending surgery•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Gets additional procedure on ankle•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Remains out indefinitely•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Remains out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Not ready for full contact•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Won't play Tuesday•