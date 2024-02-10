Winslow agreed to a 10-day contract with the Raptors on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 2015 lottery pick will make his return to the NBA for the first time this season after he was cut by the Raptors following the preseason. Before catching on with Toronto on a 10-day deal, Winslow had appeared in 17 games with the organization's G League affiliate, averaging 16.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.9 three-pointers and 0.8 blocks in 26.8 minutes per contest. He hadn't played for the 905 since Feb. 3 due to an illness, but his signing with the NBA team is an indication that he's healthy again.