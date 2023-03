Martin delivered 30 points (12-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt), four rebounds and an assist across 36 minutes in Thursday's overtime win over Santa Cruz.

This was Martin's second game with at least 30 points on the season, but the star guard has reached the 20-point mark six times since the start of February. It has been a woeful year for the Squadron, but Martin certainly made his presence felt with his scoring ability.