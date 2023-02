Martin recorded 16 points (6-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Blue.

Martin is firmly entrenched as one of the Squadron's most reliable offensive threats, but he was woeful from the field in this one and ended with more shots (17) than points scored (16). Even with this subpar outing, he's still averaging a solid 19.9 points per game across 20 starts for Birmingham.