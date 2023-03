Martin had 26 points (9-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 35 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Iowa.

All five starters scored in double digits for the Squadron, but Martin led the way with an efficient shooting performance. He's been outstanding all season long for the Squadron and is averaging 20.1 points per game with just one game left in the regular season for Birmingham.