Martin posted 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), a rebound, an assist and a steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Vipers.

Martin was one of seven Squadron players that recorded double-digit points, but Birmingham still suffered another defeat. Martin continues to be a consistent scoring threat for the Squadron and has scored at least 15 points in each of his last eight appearances.