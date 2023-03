Martin notched 25 points (10-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and six rebounds across 30 minutes in Monday's win over Capitanes.

Martin was a focal point offensively for the Squadron in this game, and he reached the 20-point mark for the third time in seven appearances this month. The former Butler standout is averaging 19.9 points per game in the regular season.