Martin posted 21 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), a rebound and an assist across 33 minutes in Friday's loss to the Skyhawks.

Martin was one of Birmingham's top scorers in this game despite the loss, but that shouldn't surprise anyone. He's firmly entrenched as the team's go-to player on offense and has been reaching the 20-point mark consistently all season long.