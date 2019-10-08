Kendrick Perkins: Begins broadcasting career
Perkins announced Tuesday via his personal Twitter account that he accepted a broadcasting position with ESPN, presumably signaling the end of his playing career.
The 34-year-old center last played professionally in the 2017-18 season and didn't attract any interest upon hitting the free-agent market more than a year ago. As a result, he'll now transition to a new role within basketball, hoping to put his 782 games' worth of NBA regular-season experience to good use as an analyst. During parts of 14 seasons in the league with the Celtics, Thunder, Cavaliers and Pelicans, Perkins averaged 5.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 assist in 21.9 minutes per contest.
