Kendrick Perkins: Waived by Cavs
Perkins was waived by the Cavaliers on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Perkins' team option for the 2018-19 season was picked up in late June in case salary filler was needed for a trade, but with free agency coming to a close, the Cavaliers no longer have a need for the veteran. Chances are Perkins' time in the NBA is done, especially since the Cavaliers are shifting towards building for the future.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kendrick Perkins: Option picked up by Cavaliers•
-
Cavaliers' Kendrick Perkins: Signs contract with Cavaliers•
-
Kendrick Perkins: Retires from G-League•
-
Kendrick Perkins: Waived by the Cavaliers•
-
Cavaliers' Kendrick Perkins: Training camp contract safe•
-
Cavaliers' Kendrick Perkins: Likely to be cut by Cavs•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...