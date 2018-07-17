Perkins was waived by the Cavaliers on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Perkins' team option for the 2018-19 season was picked up in late June in case salary filler was needed for a trade, but with free agency coming to a close, the Cavaliers no longer have a need for the veteran. Chances are Perkins' time in the NBA is done, especially since the Cavaliers are shifting towards building for the future.