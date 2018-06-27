Cavaliers' Kendrick Perkins: Option picked up by Cavaliers
Perkins will have his contract option for the 2018-19 season picked up by the Cavaliers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
This decision was made to give the team a potential added contract to put in a trade this offseason. Perkins likely won't see much action if he does stay with the Cavaliers next season, as he didn't appear at all in the postseason.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kendrick Perkins: Signs contract with Cavaliers•
-
Kendrick Perkins: Retires from G-League•
-
Kendrick Perkins: Waived by the Cavaliers•
-
Cavaliers' Kendrick Perkins: Training camp contract safe•
-
Cavaliers' Kendrick Perkins: Likely to be cut by Cavs•
-
Cavaliers' Kendrick Perkins: Joins Cavaliers for training camp•
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...