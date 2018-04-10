Cavaliers' Kendrick Perkins: Signs contract with Cavaliers
Perkins signed a contract with the Cavaliers on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
After being waived by the Cavaliers following the preseason, Perkins spent some time in the G-League this year, but will now get the chance to get called back up to the NBA ahead of the upcoming postseason run. Perkins, a 13-year NBA veteran, will provide some leadership and experience in the playoffs as a member of the Cavaliers, but likely won't see the court in a competitive contest. Perkins is not on the fantasy radar.
More News
-
Kendrick Perkins: Retires from G-League•
-
Kendrick Perkins: Waived by the Cavaliers•
-
Cavaliers' Kendrick Perkins: Training camp contract safe•
-
Cavaliers' Kendrick Perkins: Likely to be cut by Cavs•
-
Cavaliers' Kendrick Perkins: Joins Cavaliers for training camp•
-
Pelicans' Kendrick Perkins: Fails to score•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....