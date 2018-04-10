Perkins signed a contract with the Cavaliers on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After being waived by the Cavaliers following the preseason, Perkins spent some time in the G-League this year, but will now get the chance to get called back up to the NBA ahead of the upcoming postseason run. Perkins, a 13-year NBA veteran, will provide some leadership and experience in the playoffs as a member of the Cavaliers, but likely won't see the court in a competitive contest. Perkins is not on the fantasy radar.