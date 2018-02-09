Kendrick Perkins: Retires from G-League
Perkins has retired from the G-League, where he was playing for the Canton Charge, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Perkins' next career move is uncertain, but rumors were swirling about on Thursday's trade deadline that he could be looking at an NBA comeback. That said, even if that's the case, it seems unlikely he'd be fantasy relevant.
