Play

Perkins has retired from the G-League, where he was playing for the Canton Charge, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Perkins' next career move is uncertain, but rumors were swirling about on Thursday's trade deadline that he could be looking at an NBA comeback. That said, even if that's the case, it seems unlikely he'd be fantasy relevant.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories