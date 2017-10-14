Play

The Cavaliers waived Perkins on Saturday to finalize their 15-man roster, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Perkins reportedly showed up to camp in terrific shape, but a loaded roster left him as the odd-man out. If interested, the veteran big man will likely be able to find a landing spot with another team. He averaged 4.0 points and 3.7 boards across 12.1 minutes in three exhibition games for the Cavs.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball