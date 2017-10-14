The Cavaliers waived Perkins on Saturday to finalize their 15-man roster, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Perkins reportedly showed up to camp in terrific shape, but a loaded roster left him as the odd-man out. If interested, the veteran big man will likely be able to find a landing spot with another team. He averaged 4.0 points and 3.7 boards across 12.1 minutes in three exhibition games for the Cavs.