Perkins' training camp contract with the Cavaliers appears to be safe after the team opted to waive rookie JaCorey Williams to make room for Dwyane Wade, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Though it appeared likely Perkins' contract would be on the chopping block with Wade's arrival, his deal is at least safe through training camp. The team will have to make some moves to get down to 15 men before the start of the regular season, however, so his role on the team may be re-visited at that time.