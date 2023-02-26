Faried posted 19 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes in the Capitanes' 124-116 win over the Wolves on Wednesday night.

The impressive night included a team-high rebound total, and Faried followed it up with a 12-point, 19-rebound double-double that included two assists, three blocks and one steal across 32 minutes in a loss to Sioux Falls on Thursday. Faried now has four double-doubles in the last six games and multiple blocks in four of the last five contests as well.