Faried supplied 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and three blocks across 28 minutes in the Capitanes' 122-107 win over Capital City on Sunday.

Faried again took control down low, posting his fifth straight double-digit rebounding performance. The big man also has five consecutive multi-block efforts as well, underscoring his dominance over most G League-level frontcourts.