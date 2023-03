Faried managed nine points (4-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 19 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 36 minutes in the Capitanes' 103-96 loss to Ontario on Sunday.

The big man's rebounding tally tied for a season high, one he'd just established the game prior Thursday versus Sioux Falls. Faried also recorded multiple blocks for the fourth straight contest as the NBA veteran unsurprisingly continues to dominate around the basket nearly every time he takes the floor.