Faried posted 24 points (10-11 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals across 37 minutes in the Capitanes' 124-120 loss to Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday.

The veteran big man put up a team-high scoring tally while posting a near-perfect night from the field. The performance was Faried's second straight with double-digit points following a rare three-game stretch of producing nine points or fewer. The 33-year-old is now boasting averages of 14.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 29.6 minutes over 12 games.