Faried supplied 12 points (6-15 FG, 0-1 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, four steals and three blocks across 39 minutes in the Capitanes' 114-113 win over Iowa on Tuesday.

Faried's richly diversified stat line underscores his dominance down low versus the Wolves. The veteran big often profiles as a men among boys at the G League level, now having posted three consecutive double-doubles and multiple blocks in three of the past four contests as well.