Faried supplied 12 points (3-7 FG, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 27 minutes in Mexico City's win over Birmingham on Sunday.

The veteran big man racked up yet another double-double and now has seven double-digit rebound tallies in the last eight games. Faried has also been an excellent source of blocks, recording multiple rejections in six contests during that span as well.