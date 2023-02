Faried totaled 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists and one block across 27 minutes during the Capitanes' 113-109 win over South Bay on Wednesday.

The veteran big man was well-rested after getting the Capitanes' Sunday win over the Legends off, and it showed in his productive effort. Faried now has seven double-doubles across his first 15 games and is averaging an impressive 14.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.0 steal across 29.1 minutes.