Faried is working out in Los Angeles in hopes of signing with an NBA team, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old made a name for himself as a high-energy big man early in his career with the Nuggets, but he fell out of the league a few years ago, last appearing in an NBA game during the 2018-19 season, which he split between Houston and Brooklyn. At his peak, Faried averaged a near-double-double, but he offered very few contributions in any categories outside of points and rebounds.