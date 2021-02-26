Hield recorded nine points (3-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in the Kings' 140-121 loss to the Knicks on Thursday.

Hield's shooting struggles continued, as he is now shooting just 29 percent from the field over his last three games. The guard has proven to be a capable shooter over the course of his career, shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from three. However, Hield doesn't offer big production in other categories, so hopefully he can get things going Friday against a Pistons team that ranks as a bottom-half defense in the league.