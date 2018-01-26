Hield provided 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-7 3PT) and five rebounds off the bench in an 89-88 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday.

Hield now has reached double figures in scoring in 10 of his last 12 games, as he's scored at least 13 points in four-straight. What's really encouraging is his rise in shot attempts, as he ranks second on the team in shots taken. That's all you can ask for from a scorer off the bench, as his 27 minutes per game this month is the largest load he's seen in any month in his career.