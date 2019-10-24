Hield supplied 28 points (10-19 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes Wednesday against Phoenix.

Hield was the lone bright spot in an otherwise forgettable loss to the Suns. The fourth-year guard, who's amongst the best shooters in the league, averaged 20.7 points last season on percentages of 45.8 percent from the field, 42.7 percent from three and 88.6 from the line, making him one of the most efficient fantasy options in the league.