Kings' Buddy Hield: Drops team-high 27 points Tuesday
Hield had 27 points (11-23 FG, 5-8 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, and one block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 113-108 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Hield managed a team-high 27 points Tuesday but went cold during the overtime period as the Kings fell to the Trail Blazers. Hield has scored at least 20 points in nine of his past 11 games and continues to be the go-to man on offense. He is the 55th ranked player for the season and if he can find a way to get his steal numbers back up, could push for a top 50 finish.
