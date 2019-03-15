Hield amassed 34 points (14-24 FG, 6-10 3Pt), seven assists and four rebounds across 35 minutes during Thursday's loss to Boston.

Hield had his third-best scoring output on the season, hitting six-plus threes for the first time since February 2nd. The third-year pro has come into his own in Sacramento, translating his starting role into career-bests across the board. Through 66 games, Hield's scored 20.9 points and added 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 threes and 2.4 assists in 32.1 minutes per contest.