Kings' Buddy Hield: Explodes for 34 points
Hield amassed 34 points (14-24 FG, 6-10 3Pt), seven assists and four rebounds across 35 minutes during Thursday's loss to Boston.
Hield had his third-best scoring output on the season, hitting six-plus threes for the first time since February 2nd. The third-year pro has come into his own in Sacramento, translating his starting role into career-bests across the board. Through 66 games, Hield's scored 20.9 points and added 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 threes and 2.4 assists in 32.1 minutes per contest.
