Kings' Buddy Hield: Moving back to bench Wednesday

Hield will move back to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Hield picked up the start on Tuesday against the Clippers, but wasn't overly impressive with 10 points and one steal across 18 minutes. The Kings will continue to experiment with a different lineup once again Wednesday, with Frank Mason drawing the start in the backcourt and Hield coming off the bench. Hield's workload has been extremely inconsistent over the last few weeks, so it's hard to determine just how many minutes he'll see off the bench, which makes him a risky fantasy play on any given night.