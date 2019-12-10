Hield totaled 26 points (10-19 FG, 6-13 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 119-118 victory over Houston.

Hield has now scored at least 20 points in eight consecutive games, averaging 26.0 points per game in that time. When analyzing the entire season thus far, Hield has been somewhat disappointing. He is the 54th ranked player in standard formats which is fine, however, he is yet to scale the heights to which we hoped he would. He was likely being drafted around pick 50 and so if you have Hield, you simply have to hope he can continue his recent form moving forward.