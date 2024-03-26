Mitchell closed with 18 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and two rebounds in 25 minutes during Monday's 108-96 victory over the 76ers.

The Kings have had to contend with Kevin Huerter's (shoulder) season-ending injury, and while Keon Ellis has played the fill-in role with the first unit, Mitchell is in line for a minute increase as the regular season draws to a close. Malik Monk is probably the best candidate for increased production in this scenario, but the former Baylor Bear deserves some fantasy consideration after lingering on the bench for most of the season.