Mitchell posted five points (2-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 26 minutes during Friday's 108-89 loss to the Raptors.

Mitchell fumbled his way through 26 minutes of sub-par basketball Friday as the Kings succumbed to the Raptors. It's been an indifferent start to Mitchell's career, flashing his defensive upside while also battling to be a consistent offensive producer. The trajectory of the team is likely going to impact his fantasy value as we progress through the season. If they are to fall out of the playoff race, there is a chance his role increases, at which time he could at least move into the standard league discussion.